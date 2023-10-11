Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire chief in Richland Co. indicted; authorities say he stole thousands by getting paid for multiple jobs

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 17:34:49-04

Crestline Fire Department's chief, Matthew Wells, has been indicted by a Richland County Grand Jury for allegedly collecting pay from multiple jobs simultaneously.

According to the Ohio State Auditor's Office, Wells is charged with grand theft, theft in office and tampering with records. He's also charged with representation by a public official or employee.

The auditor's office Special Investigative Unit launched an investigation after receiving a tip that Wells was getting paid by one agency while working the same hours at another.

The investigation revealed Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County.

Authorities said Wells "at times, either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another."

He's accused of bilking his employers for more than $60,000.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.