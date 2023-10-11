Fire chief in Richland Co. indicted; authorities say he stole thousands by getting paid for multiple jobs

Crestline Fire Department's chief, Matthew Wells, has been indicted by a Richland County Grand Jury for allegedly collecting pay from multiple jobs simultaneously.

According to the Ohio State Auditor's Office, Wells is charged with grand theft, theft in office and tampering with records. He's also charged with representation by a public official or employee.

The auditor's office Special Investigative Unit launched an investigation after receiving a tip that Wells was getting paid by one agency while working the same hours at another.

The investigation revealed Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County.

Authorities said Wells "at times, either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another."

He's accused of bilking his employers for more than $60,000.