Fire damages Denny's restaurant in Elyria

A fire broke out at a Denny's restaurant in Elyria Sunday morning, according to the Elyria Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, according to the department.

At approximately 1 a.m., the fire department responded to a reported fire at a Denny's located at 640 Tillotson St.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a working fire in a stock room, officials said.

The department says crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it could spread further.

Officials say damages are estimated at $30,000, and the fire is under investigation.