Fire destroys historic Peninsula property and upcoming Eddy's Bike Shop

PENINSULA, Ohio — A bike shop and historic building in Peninsula has been destroyed after flames ripped through the property overnight.

Fire crews were called to Eddy's Bike Shop along Main Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. Flames and smoke could be seen shooting into the sky as fire fully engulfed the property.

Crews from several departments spent hours working to get it under control. A large portion of Main Street remains closed as crews work to secure the scene. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed.

This is a historic property used by thousands of cyclists each season. It was initially built in 1893 and known to many as Millie's Inn, according to the Peninsula Foundation. It survived the great flood of 1913.

It was also once known as Scotty's bar—owned by Scotty Ingerton. He was Peninsula's only professional baseball player.

Before it was Eddy's, it was Century Cycles for several years. The bike shop was a hot spot for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts. According to a Facebook post from Eddy's, Eddy's Bike Shop was undergoing some renovations ahead of the 2025 rental season.

It was set to re-open in mid-March. Fire officials are working to determine what sparked the fire. Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the breaking developments.