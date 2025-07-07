Firefighters battle 4-alarm industrial fire on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters are battling a massive industrial fire on the city's East Side in the North Broadway neighborhood.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the fire started at an industrial building in the 2900 block of East 65th Street near Selma Avenue late Monday morning.

Footage from AirTracker 5 showed a huge plume of smoke billowing from what appears to be a warehouse.

Crews responded to the scene, but as the flames spread to a nearby building, the fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm and then a 4-alarm.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2nd Alarm Struck for industrial fire at E65/Selma in B5. Crews making progress. Heavy fire conditions. Fire investigators on scene. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/WyEmCNm1ow — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 7, 2025

Cleveland Fire said challenges with the nearby available water supply prompted authorities to rotate companies as firefighters work in the heat.

UPDATE: E.65/Selma has been upgraded to a 4th Alarm. Challenges with water supply and need to rotate companies who have been working a long time in the heat. 2nd building now involved. pic.twitter.com/3XrglYXywv — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 7, 2025

Fire investigators were called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.