Firefighters battle blaze at Eastlake home business

A business located in a residential home in Eastlake caught fire Friday afternoon near East 63rd and Vine streets, according to the Eastlake Police Department.

Police said the fire shut down traffic on Vine Street from East 361st Street to East 364th Street.

"A neighboring fire chief was in the area. He got here relatively fast," said Eastlake Fire Chief Ted Whittington. "Within three minutes, he conveyed to us that there was actually, in fact, a structure fire, so we implemented all of our plans when we declare a working fire."

The police chief explained that crews initiated a fire attack in the basement and did some work outside the building because the fire was going through the walls.

"The way that the building has been constructed, the fire actually got behind the walls and ran up the walls," Whittington said.

Whittington says one person was in the building at the start of the fire.

"She was able to get out by herself," Whittington said.

There were no reported injuries and no damages to any business vehicles.

Whittington says the basement, however, faced heavy fire damage.

"On the exterior, we had to pull a lot of the siding away. The first floor has heavy smoke damage but no fire damage, and the second floor has some smoke damage there," said Whittington. "We're hoping that we can get these businesses up and running as soon as we possibly can."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.