Firefighters rescue man stuck in ravine in Viaduct Park in Bedford

Firefighters from multiple departments came together Wednesday afternoon to rescue a man in Viaduct Park in Bedford.

It happened around 1:41 p.m. Responding crews from Maple Heights, Bedford and Oakwood located the man down in a ravine.

Maple Heights Fire Department

Authorities said the man needed to be extricated, but it's unclear how he ended up down there.

Maple Heights Fire Department

Firefighters used ropes and other equipment to pull the man to safety.

It's unknown if the man sustained any injuries.