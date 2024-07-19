Watch Now
Firefighters rescue man stuck in ravine in Viaduct Park in Bedford

Firefighters rescuing an injured man from a viaduct area in Bedford.
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Firefighters from multiple departments came together Wednesday afternoon to rescue a man in Viaduct Park in Bedford.

It happened around 1:41 p.m. Responding crews from Maple Heights, Bedford and Oakwood located the man down in a ravine.

Authorities said the man needed to be extricated, but it's unclear how he ended up down there.

Firefighters used ropes and other equipment to pull the man to safety.

It's unknown if the man sustained any injuries.

