Firelands EMS introduces new program to save first responders' lives

NEW LONDON, Ohio — Firelands EMS takes a bold and innovative first step to saving first responders' lives through the implementation of the volunteer agency's new Blocker program.

“We can no longer have those complacency attitudes and we need to demonstrate to others, we can actually do this,” said Firelands EMS Chief Jeffrey Scott.

This is all taking place in New London, Ohio, which is about an hour South of Cleveland, with the support of ‘Blocker 51'.

It's a 30-year-old retired fire engine that Firelands EMS Chief Jeffrey Scott told News 5 has now been designed to save money and time.

‘Blocker 51’ will also keep local law enforcement in this area safe by blocking crash scenes and offering a shield to first responders when responding to accidents or crashes.

“We’re going to be the first agency to step up and to demonstrate to others, yes, we’re doing it on a shoestring budget but it’s possible and there’s no longer excuses on why you can’t,” said Scott.

According to the United States Fire Administration, motor vehicle crashes are the second leading cause of death for firefighters on duty, accounting for 20 to 25% of annual fatalities.

One instance of a crash resulting in death happened back in November 2022 with Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

News 5 covered this tragic event when Engine 22 responded to a crash involving a flipped vehicle on I-90 Eastbound at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where witnesses said a car drove through the scene, hit Tetrick and took off.

Tetrick was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Nationally, this is a real problem,” said New London Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Chapin.

Although New London is a small community, Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Chapin said this Blocker program is needed due to calls he says they receive for Cedar Point traffic.

“We’re out there a lot, and people are impatient,” said Chapin.

Chapin said this can make the job more challenging for first responders like himself and Lieutenant Christina Vanderpool.

“It’s hard to worry about your safety, your crew’s safety, the safety of your patient knowing that people get impatient,” said Firelands EMS Lieutenant Christina Vanderpool.

But Vanderpool said she feels a sense of relief knowing she has ‘Blocker 51’ to count on.

“It helps to have even New London Fire, a blocker, that can concentrate on the safety aspect while we concentrate on the care of our patient,” said Vanderpool.

For under $10,000, Scott said the agency completed phase one of the Blocker program through the addition of ‘Blocker 51.’

But Scott said the agency is still in need of about $100,000 to purchase more equipment and complete the next phases of added safety.

“I’m in a position now as an EMS chief with this agency to actually do something to make sure that my staff get home safe every night,” said Scott.

Anyone with resources is asked to contact Chief Scott at chiefscott101@yahoo.com.