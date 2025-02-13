Watch Now
1st human case of Bird Flu reported in Ohio

The first probable human case of Bird Flu was reported by the Ohio Department of Health Wednesday.
A man who works at a Mercer County farm was in contact with dead commercial poultry and was infected by the virus, the department said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current risk of bird flu for the general public is low. However, people with close, prolonged and unprotected contact with infected birds are at a higher risk.

There have been 68 human cases in 11 states since the beginning of last year and one death.

