FirstEnergy urges customers not to release balloons after power outage in Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND — In Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, all is calm.

But on Thursday, residents like Monica Laster said they were left in the dark for more than two hours after a power outage.

“I was watching my Westerns. I love Westerns and the power just went out,” Laster said.

That’s when Laster said she reached out to the Illuminating Company to get answers.

“They put in a trouble ticket, but they never [gave] me any explanation,” said Laster.

Then News 5 showed up and we told her what happened.

"Balloons really? I’m looking like how. I have no understanding,” said Laster.

But FirstEnergy Spokesperson Hannah Catlett says it happens all too often.

“They get caught in the power lines, and then it affects hundreds of customers sometimes,” Catlett said.

About 600 to be exact for those living on the 3300 block of 145th Street Thursday when crews found helium-filled metallic balloons stuck in the power lines and quickly restored power.

“When I hear balloons, I’m just totally flabbergasted. That’s funny,” said Laster.

Catlett said all balloons are bad for power lines, and they see the problem year-round during celebrations for graduations or birthday parties.

But she said around Valentine’s Day, FirstEnergy sees a dramatic increase in power outages because of helium-filled metallic balloons.

“Those balloons are coated with a metallic coating, and they conduct electricity, so when they get caught in the power lines, they damage equipment and then cause an outage,” said Catlett.

Last year, FirstEnergy had nearly 110 balloon incidents that caused power outages for customers.

While this number is declining, Catlett says it’s important for people to be careful.

“Don't put those foil balloons up right underneath power lines just in case one was to get away. It's also really a good idea to have a weight tied to the bottom of those balloons and not take that weight off until the balloon is deflated,” said Catlett.