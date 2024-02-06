Flashes Fighting Hunger: Student-run food pantry at Kent State University helping students, staff

Twice a week, on the campus of Kent State University, students are helping feed those in need to make sure they don’t go hungry.

“We have a large variety of different things, “ said Kalena Speicher, Flashes Fighting Hunger.

Twice a week, the food pantry gives out fruits, vegetables, meat, canned goods, pasta and more.

Like most food pantries and food banks, the one on the campus of Kent State University has seen an increase in the number of people they help. About 60% of people who use the food bank are students, 20% are faculty and staff, and 20% are community members.

“We’ve consistently seen the numbers get higher, but I think we saw the biggest jump last year when we went from serving around 100 people a week to inching closer to 150 and getting really close to 200,” said Craig Berger, Associate Director for Community Engaged Learning.

“Really quickly, we’ve seen students realize they don’t have the money to purchase all the meals they need,” Berger continued.

The food pantry provides mobile meals as well. Once a month, they deliver food to the doors of people in the nearby community.

“The need is really underground because of the stigma, so a lot of people don’t want to make visible the fact that they need food,” added Berger.

The student-run food pantry is also giving out valuable experience.

Speicher someday wants to run her own homeless shelter,

"I’ve always had this deep level of empathy," she said.

The food pantry is open twice a week on Tuesday and Friday. Berger said they rely on the partnership they have with the Akron Canton Food Bank and Trader Joe’s. He added they are grateful for the support.