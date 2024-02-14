Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flight attendants protest across the U.S. Tuesday, including Cleveland Hopkins Airport

On Tuesday, as a part of the worldwide day of action, flight attendants protested around the U.S. and at Cleveland Hopkins Airport demanding better pay and working conditions.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 19:26:59-05

On Tuesday, as a part of the worldwide day of action, flight attendants protested around the U.S., demanding better pay and working conditions.

Flight attendants for major airlines, including Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, American, and Southwest, picketed outside 30 U.S. airports and airports in the UK as well.

Protests also happened right here at home at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

News 5 spoke to a representative from United who said the first negotiation session is scheduled for March 19 and they’re looking forward to working with the union towards an agreement.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through