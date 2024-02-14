Flight attendants protest across the U.S. Tuesday, including Cleveland Hopkins Airport

On Tuesday, as a part of the worldwide day of action, flight attendants protested around the U.S., demanding better pay and working conditions.

Flight attendants for major airlines, including Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, American, and Southwest, picketed outside 30 U.S. airports and airports in the UK as well.

Protests also happened right here at home at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

News 5 spoke to a representative from United who said the first negotiation session is scheduled for March 19 and they’re looking forward to working with the union towards an agreement.