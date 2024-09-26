Florida braces for Hurricane Helene; hundreds of flights canceled

CLEVELAND — Florida is bracing for the impact of Hurricane Helene, a major Category 4 storm expected to make landfall tonight. The storm could severely affect travel plans for those heading to the Sunshine State, with over 450 flights already canceled as of today.

Multiple major airlines, including United, American, and JetBlue, have issued travel alerts and advisories.

Passengers flying to or from Florida’s airports are advised to check their flight status and take advantage of rebooking options being offered without additional fees.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is already feeling the ripple effects, with delays and cancellations affecting travelers.

In preparation for any emergency, Hopkins Airport conducted a major training exercise Wednesday.

The drill simulated a collision between a Beechcraft Bonanza and a Boeing 737 on the runway. Volunteers, playing the roles of injured passengers, were aided by EMS, fire crews, the Red Cross, and K-9 units.

The exercise was sprung on airport employees as a surprise to better simulate real-life conditions.

"By doing this without prior notice, people can't fall back on pre-planned responses," said Michele Dynia, a spokesperson for the airport. "It makes the situation more realistic since no one knows exactly what will happen."

The same drill will be conducted next year at Burke Lakefront Airport as part of an FAA requirement for emergency preparedness.

Tampa International Airport has already closed as of 2 a.m. Thursday and is expected to reopen tomorrow. St. Pete–Clearwater International is also affected by the storm, further complicating travel for those trying to reach or leave Florida.