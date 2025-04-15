Flow Yoga eases Tax Day stress

Tax day means stress, scrambling, and a race against the clock to file before midnight.

So, starting Tuesday and running through Friday, Flow Yoga is offering free classes to give stressed-out filers a chance to unwind.

Classes are open to everyone of all skill levels at both locations in Gates Mills and Downtown Cleveland. The studio is also running a refund promotion, where one customer is randomly selected to receive 25%, 50%, or 100% of their money back from a previous purchase.

The owners of Flow Yoga said they are excited to welcome some new faces.

"We love welcoming people to this practice and to this community just look for all new and different ways to do so," said Shannon Harrell, co-owner and lead instructor at Flow Yoga.

