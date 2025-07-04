Flying or driving for the 4th? Get ready for potential delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The travel rush is real. And it's happening right now as we enter the 4th of July holiday.

From the roads to the skies--AAA anticipates a record number of travelers this year.

AAA forecasts 72 million people to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. This is 1.7 million more compared to last year and 7 million more than 2019.

More than 61 million people drive to their destination. That's a 2% increase over last year, and the highest volume on record.

Experts say lower gas prices are a major contributing factor.

Prices at the pump are the lowest they've been since 2021.

As for folks flying out, air travel will set a new record as well. An estimated 5.8 million will fly to their destinations.

That's a 1.4% increase over the previous record last year.

Whether you're driving or flying—experts say, prepare for potential delays and plan ahead.

"Pack things like bottled water, snacks— things that won't melt in the heat. You want to have jumper cables, warning triangles that you can set at the side of your vehicle by the roadside, so that other motorists can see you and that you're broken down, and you want to have batteries for flashlights that happens at night. You want to have, blankets," Lynda Lambert, AAA Media Spokesperson and Safety Advisor, said.

Lambert says the best time to travel today is before noon.

From noon to 7 p.m. There will be a large influx of traffic. And if you're heading out this weekend, leave before 11 a.m.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest/worst day for travel, with so many folks heading home from their holiday destinations.