Ford Driving Skills For Life hosting free hands-on course at I-X Center this weekend

CLEVELAND — If you or someone you know needs to take the next step to get a driver's license, this weekend is the time to do it.

On Aug. 9 and 10, Ford Driving Skills For Life is partnering with the Ohio Highway and Traffic Safety Office to hold a free driving clinic at the I-X Center. There are two clinics available to attend each day.

The program pairs permit drivers with professional driving instructors for hands-on advanced training.

It will cover everything from distracted driving to speed management.

You will need to sign up ahead of time if you want to attend.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Recently, changes to how you obtain a driver's license were made under the state's operating budget.

Under current state law, 18-year-olds and older can simply apply for a license, thereby bypassing most training requirements, such as classes. But soon, drivers under 21 will be required to complete the same training that minors do.

Watch more about the changes:

Adults in Ohio will soon need more driving training to get a license

