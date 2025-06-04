Former Akron police captain eligible for parole as fight for freedom continues decades after conviction

A former Akron police captain is now eligible for parole as he continues to fight for his freedom almost 30 years after being convicted of murder, according to the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Douglas Prade was convicted of killing his wife, Dr. Margot Prade, in 1998, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

On Wednesday, Prade was scheduled to meet with the parole board as the process began, but not enough members were present for the hearing.

The board stated that it may take several weeks to decide whether to recommend parole.

Prade has maintained his innocence since his wife's murder in 1997.

In 2016, News 5 spoke to Prade's daughters as they were seeking a new trial for their father. They steadfastly believe he wouldn't have killed her.

RELATED: Akron cop's daughters insist he's innocent