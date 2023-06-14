Former Browns player speaks publicly for first time since near-death experience rescuing son, niece

Former Browns player, Peyton Hillis, is speaking publicly for the first time since nearly losing his life after rescuing his son and niece from drowning five months ago.

In Jan., the former Browns running back was vacationing with his family in Pensacola, Florida, when he took his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old niece swimming.

Both children became caught in a rip current.

Hillis says he could see them waving their hands and screaming for help, and didn't see any lifeguards nearby.

The former star NFL star ran into the water and was quickly forced to decide who to save first.

Hillis was able to get his son and niece out of the water. Only to collapse on the shore.

He was airlifted to a hospital after suffering lung and kidney failure, regaining consciousness ten days later.

He says it will take a year for him to fully recover.

While many people have called Hillis a hero for his actions, he simply calls himself a dad.

