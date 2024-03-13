Watch Now
Former Browns QB Joe Flacco heading to Indianapolis Colts

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 19:47:27-04

Former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco will be heading to Indianapolis this upcoming season, league sources confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Flacco signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal is worth up to $8.7 million.

The Colts finished third in the AFC South with nine wins and eight losses during the 2023 season.

Flacco joined the Cleveland Browns in November of 2023 after the team was in need of a third QB due to Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury.

He originally signed with the practice squad but quickly moved into a starting spot in early December.

Flacco helped lead the team to 11 wins during the season and a spot in the playoffs.

Although the team's journey in the playoffs was short, Flacco ended his time with the Browns being named the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year.

