Former Buckeye Demario McCall turns himself in after fleeing July traffic stop, police say

Authorities say they found drugs on his motorcycle
Demario McCall, a former football player for the Ohio State Buckeyes, turned himself in to police late Monday morning on a warrant stemming from him allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in July where drugs were found on his motorcycle.
According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on July 29 on I-480 near Stearns Road in North Olmsted after McCall was spotted driving a motorcycle with expired tags.

Police say that McCall initially pulled over but fled when the officer approached. A short chase ensued and ended when the motorcycle struck the back of a police cruiser. McCall allegedly ran off on foot afterward.

Authorities said the officer found a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on his bike, and McCall was charged with drug possession in Rocky River Municipal Court.

His case has been bound over to a grand jury for consideration of further charges.

McCall spent six years with the Buckeyes and played for five seasons. He played for a total of 52 games, 41 of those as an offensive back/receiver and 11 as a cornerback. He graduated from the school in 2021.

