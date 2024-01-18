Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich running for Congress again

Former Cleveland mayor and area congressman Dennis Kucinich is running for Congress again.

He has filed paperwork to run for the congressional seat held by Republican Max Miller.

Kucinich is running as an independent.

He served in the House from 1997-2012 before losing a primary to Democrat Marcy Kaptur after redistricting.

Kucinich was elected to Cleveland City Council in 1969 while he was still in college, then elected the youngest mayor of a major city in 1977 at age 31.

He has spent time as a state senator, clerk of courts, and presidential hopeful, and in 2021 he ran unsuccessfully for mayor again.

Dennis Kucinich weighs run for Cleveland Mayor 44 years after he first won the post

Most recently, he was the campaign manager of Robert F. Kennedy's longshot presidential bid.