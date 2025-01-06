Former DEA agent fighting a new kind of battle after cancer diagnosis

CLEVELAND — For almost 30 years, Keith Martin was with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He worked his way up to Special Agent in Charge.

“When we are on the streets, we know who are threats are,” he told News 5 back in June of 2020.

Martin retired in 2022, calling it an awesome career.

But it was a different threat that Martin and his family were forced to confront just months into his retirement. Reoccurring blood clots led doctors to a diagnosis that changed his life and the lives of his wife and daughters in an instant.

“I was in shock,” said Amy Martin, Keith Martin’s wife.

It was two days before Christmas, Dec. 23, 2022, when Keith was hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic and got the news he had cancer.

“The doctor told me, 'I hate to tell you this two days before Christmas, but you have cancer,'” explained Martin.

Martin was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

“I never smoked; it’s a rare mutation that I have with lung cancer. It’s called ALK. I’m ALK-positive, and it only occurs in 2 to 5% of lung cancer patients,” said Martin.

In 2023, Keith was hospitalized three times.

“I really thought I was going to be dead,” said Martin.

Cleveland Clinic doctors said he had complications to the treatment that made him rely on oxygen, and he had congestive heart failure. For the second Christmas, he was hospitalized; his wife, Amy and their two daughters, Allie and Addison, were heartbroken.

“She told me one night, 'You can let go. You don’t have to suffer for me and the girls anymore.' I was in pretty bad shape. I knew I was in bad shape and that was hard to hear, and I thought, I’m not giving up, I’m going to fight on,” explained Martin.

And that’s what he did. Last September, Cleveland Clinic doctors started a new targeted therapy for Martin.

Unfortunately, the first targeted therapy had an unexpected side effect of causing pneumonitis in Keith's lungs, but doctors were hopeful.

“We’ve been successfully able to get him on this pill. I’m sure he shared with you that he has been doing very well and got a very nice Christmas; this third Christmas now on the journey. We’re cautiously optimistic this one will continue to work for him,” said Cleveland Clinic Oncologist Dr. Daniel Silbiger

The Martin family and Silbiger believe Keith Martin is a true Christmas miracle. First, making it through Christmas last year and now this year.

“Two Christmas miracles, but this Christmas he is feeling well and made it through and continuing this fight,” added Silbiger.

“We really don’t let many people over and he doesn’t leave the house he said I treat him like a fragile ornament, we laugh all the time but I wanted him home for Christmas this year, it was important to me and the girls,” said Amy Martin.

A gift more important than others.

“I thank God every day,” said Martin.

He also said he is thankful and grateful to his team of doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. He credits Dr. Daniel Silbiger, Dr Mamoun Abdoh and Dr. Preethi William for being able to celebrate this holiday season.