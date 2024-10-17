Former East Cleveland City Councilman speaks out following recent indictment

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been almost one week since a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former City Councilman Ernest Smith on multiple charges.

We had not heard from them until I met with Smith on Wednesday.

“What is your response to the allegations that are against you?” I asked.

“First of all, I would like to thank O’Malley for attempting to clean up East Cleveland, but he has the wrong one right here,” said Smith.

Former East Cleveland City Councilman Ernest Smith spoke out for the first time after we learned about the charges he’s facing, including theft in office and misuse of credit cards, among other allegations.

“I would never steal from the people, especially gas. I work too hard for the health, interest, rights and needs of the people,” said Smith.

Last week, a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Smith and Mayor Brandon King, who’s facing 16 charges, including theft in office and an unlawful interest in a public contract, among other allegations.

We spoke to residents like Stacey White, who said she wanted King to step down.

“Some new leadership is for sure in order,” said White.

Meanwhile, during Wednesday’s town hall discussion at the Black-on-Black Crime Incorporated Dialogue Center in East Cleveland, Yvonne Lauretta and Maosha Vales said they don’t believe he should’ve been indicted.

“He’s fought for us as residents of the city; why would you indict this man,” said Lauretta.

“I feel like everybody is just focusing on trying to make him look bad because they’re not out here doing the work that they need to do in the community,” said Vales, an East Cleveland community activist.

Even a 15-year-old told News 5 he supports King despite the allegations against him.

“Everyone sins, and everyone messes up. But what’s important is that you hold them accountable for their mistakes,” said Arthur McKoy.

Others like Art McKoy said he's choosing to remain neutral.

"I believe that a man is innocent until proven guilty," said Art McKoy.

But East Cleveland Council President Twon Billings said Ernest Smith is in denial.

“Ernest Smith and Brandon King need to be prepared for the other cases that they have to worry about, and those are those federal cases that may be coming down, so don’t be flattered by the people that you may have seen; those do not speak for the city of East Cleveland,” said Billings.

“I will have my day in court and I’m positive I will be vindicated,” said Smith.

King and Smith are scheduled to be in court for arraignments on Oct. 25.