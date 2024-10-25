Former Ohio Speaker of the House Jo Ann Davidson dies at 97

The first woman to be elected as Ohio Speaker of the House, Jo Ann Davidson, has died at 97 years old after decades of public service.

Davidson served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1980 to 2001. Before being elected as speaker of the house in 1995, she served as minority leader, minority whip and assistant minority whip.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called Davidson a true friend that will be missed.

“Fran and I are saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend Jo Ann Davidson. Jo Ann dedicated her life to public service and the people of Ohio, a model public servant who was full of wit, intelligence, class, and skill. She was a trailblazer in the truest sense, beginning her career on Reynoldsburg’s city council in the 1960s and making history in 1995 as Ohio’s first female speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.



Over the decades, Jo Ann was committed to making a difference in people’s lives and was especially passionate about inspiring other women to do the same. Through her Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute, she personally guided nearly 500 of Ohio’s up-and-coming Republican women on core leadership skills, giving many the confidence to run for and succeed in public office.



Although we mourn Jo Ann’s death, Fran and I take comfort in knowing that she will live on through those she mentored, and her legacy will be remembered by everyone who passes by her portrait on the wall of the House Chamber at the Ohio Statehouse. We extend our sincere condolences to her family," DeWine said.

Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens said he was saddened to learn of her death.

"As a true trailblazer, Speaker Davidson's legacy is one of strength, grace, and servant leadership. She fostered a culture of mentorship that changed the lives of many for the better. I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jo Ann Davidson,” Stephens said.

Former Ohio Speaker Cliff Rosenberger issued the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, a trailblazer and dedicated public servant who devoted her life to the betterment of Ohio. As the first female Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, she broke barriers for not only women in leadership but minorities such as myself. Her commitment to her constituents and her passion for public service were unmatched. Jo Ann's legacy will continue to inspire us all as we strive to honor her vision for a stronger Ohio. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Godspeed, Madam Speaker.”

As of Friday afternoon, funeral arrangements have not been announced.