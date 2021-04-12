Former president of the Mansfield Gay Pride Association found dead in his home

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The former president of the Mansfield Gay Pride Association has died. Todd Rice, 44, was discovered dead in his home.

Mansfield police said they were called by Rice’s employer after he didn’t show up for work last Monday, April 5.

Mansfield police Captain Shari Robertson said when officers arrived, his Jeep was not in the driveway and the door to the house was ajar.

“They decided to enter the house to check it to make sure he was okay. Upon entering, they located him in the house deceased,” said Robertson.

Along with the Jeep, police said some personal items and his beloved dog, Lucky, were missing.

“He took Lucky everywhere with him,” said Christine Bacon, President Cherished Cockers.

Rice adopted lucky through the rescue organization Cherished Cockers. The group posted a plea for help to find Lucky.

“Even when we adopt them out, we’re still in it for life for the dog. We still like to follow and know where the dogs are and that’s how we got involved," Bacon said.

Lucky was found in Mansfield a week later, on the afternoon of Monday, April 12.

Police are still working to answer questions about Rice’s death.

“Right now we are not ruling out foul play. There are some people we want to talk to about his death,” said Robertson.

Police believe someone might have been in the house when he died. They know someone was in the house after he died, explained Robertson. Now they are trying to figure out who.

"Mr. Rice was very well known in the community. He was active in some non-profit agencies, he was known to reach out to others who were down on their luck and needed some assistance,” Robertson said.

Now police need assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9724.

Lucky will be adopted by Rice’s family.