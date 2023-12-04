Former PUCO chair indicted for his alleged part in FirstEnergy scandal

A federal grand jury has charged the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio with crimes related to bribery and embezzlement after he allegedly received more than $4.3 million from an energy company, DOJ officials say, for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history.

Charges

Samuel Randazzo, 74, of Columbus, self-surrendered Monday morning at the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati after being charged in an 11-count indictment that was returned on Nov. 29 that includes charges for conspiring to commit travel act bribery and honest services wire fraud, two counts of travel act bribery, two counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of wire fraud and five counts of making illegal monetary transactions, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker in the Southern District of Ohio.

“Today’s indictment outlines an alleged scheme in which a public regulatory official ignored the Ohio consumers he was responsible for protecting, instead taking a bribe from an energy company seeking favors,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. “The FBI will remain vigilant in investigating allegations of corruption at all levels of government and hold those who violate the law accountable for their actions.”

Who is Samuel Randazzo?

Randazzo was the PUCO chairman from April 2019 until November 2020, when he resigned. He allegedly received more than $4.3 million from “an energy company and its affiliates to provide favorable actions for the company through PUCO proceedings,” the DOJ states.

The DOJ news release does not name FirstEnergy, but Randazzo is implicated in the FirstEnergy bribery and bailout scandal that has rocked the statehouse since 2020 and led to the conviction and 20-year prison sentence for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

Randazzo was also general counsel of an association of large industrial energy users in Ohio group for years up until his appointment to PUCO and served as the industry group’s executive director, controlling the group’s bank accounts.

Alleged crimes

One example of Randazzo’s alleged crimes is his inclusion of language in a PUCO Opinion and Order that would address an issue for the energy company expected to impact them in 2024 after the company texted that the issue would be “handled” by him.

“Stock is gonna get hit with Ohio 2024. Need Sam to get rid of the ‘Ohio 2024 hole,’” an energy executive text message read, according to the DOJ news release. Another executive messaged, in part: “I spoke with Sam today. Told me 2024 issue will be handled next Thursday.”

The next Thursday, the PUCO decision included language alleviating the 2024 issue.

The U.S. Attorney’s office alleges Randazzo received bribe money from the company through his consulting business, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio — SFA — which was registered in 2010 and lists Randazzo as the president and sole representative of the business. The business’s address is listed as Randazzo’s home address.

Randazzo is also alleged to have used the SFA business to embezzle at least a million dollars meant for the energy industry group, the U.S. Attorney’s Office news release states.

To cover up his alleged embezzlement, Randazzo at one point created a fictitious member of the industry group that received payments, the DOJ alleges.

20-year sentence possible

If convicted as charged, Randazzo faces up to 20 years in prison, officials state.

Householder received 20 years, the maximum sentence, for his role in the state’s largest bribery scheme. He and ex-GOP chairman Matt Borges were found guilty of including racketeering and conspiracy for their roles in passing a nearly $61 million scheme for a billion-dollar bailout, House Bill 6, at the expense of taxpayers.

Watch our report on Householder's sentencing below:

Householder sentenced to 20 years for state’s largest bribery scheme

RELATED: Jury finds former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and co-defendant Matt Borges guilty

Governor subpoenaed in FirstEnergy civil suit

Plaintiffs in a civil suit related to the massive bribery and money-laundering scandal have subpoenaed documents from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and they’re scheduling a sworn deposition with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

While there has been no indication from the DOJ that DeWine or Husted are being investigated as suspects of any criminal charges in the scandal, members of the DeWine-Husted administration were significant players in the FirstEnergy scheme.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted subpoenaed in civil suit over bailout scandal