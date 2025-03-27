Watch Now
Former Rocky River officer indicted by grand jury: accused of searching databases of woman, students

He can never become a police officer again
A grand jury indicted a former Rocky River police officer for allegedly using two state law enforcement databases to get information about women and high school students.
Michael Burnhardt, 54, worked as a school resource officer and was accused of searching the databases more than 70 times over 10 years.

Investigators said the searches included Rocky River high school students and their family members, other law enforcement officers and colleagues, school teachers, administrators, as well as his ex-spouses and family.

Chief George Lichman told the community that Burnhardt's behavior was not acceptable.

"None of us [at the department] find this behavior acceptable. We all are out of sorts about it," Lichman said.

Burnhardt resigned from the police department before the investigation was finished and can never become a police officer again.

Lichamn said if anyone feels they may have been a victim, they should contact BCI.

