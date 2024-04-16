Former WR Rashard Higgins, LB Christian Kirksey retiring as members of Browns

BEREA, Ohio — Roll out the red carpet and give a resounding "Dawg Check!" Two former Cleveland Browns players are headed back to Cleveland to tie a bow on their careers as wide receiver Rashard Higgins and linebacker Christian Kirksey are set to sign one-day contracts with the Browns.

Both players will sign their contracts and retire as Browns, where they each spent the best years of their respective NFL careers.

Higgins, better known by the nickname "Hollywood," was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played six seasons (2016-21) in Cleveland, appearing in 82 games and recording 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns.

He quickly became a fan favorite with his red carpet rollout touchdown celebration that saw his teammates imitate rolling out the fabric in front of him while others, often quarterback Baker Mayfield, surrounded him mimicking paparazzi, snapping photos as he strolled through.

A third-round selection in 2014, Kirksey played six seasons (2014-19) with the Browns. During that time, he appeared in 73 games and registered 463 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 16 passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He served as a captain in each of his final three seasons with the Browns.