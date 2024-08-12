Four men indicted in shooting outside St. Malachi Parish in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Four men have been indicted for their involvement in a shooting that took place outside of St. Malachi Parish, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley.

“These idiots engaged in a gun battle outside of St. Malachi Parish, firing over 45 shots,” said O’Malley. “Numerous bystanders were put in grave danger by their outrageous conduct.”

Three people were shot outside St. Malachi Parish on Washington Avenue in Cleveland July 29.

'We were attacked.' Three shot outside Ohio City church

According to the prosecutor, Richo Samuels and Jermaine George attempted to rob Rahmean Ponzie, Randall Russell and a 49-year-old man outside of an apartment complex near St. Malachi Parish.

Later that same day, Ponzie, Russell and the 49-year-old man spotted Samuels and George standing right in front of the church, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities say Ponzie and Russell opened fire on Samuels and George after exiting their vehicle. As Ponzie, Russell and the additional man attempted to drive away, Samuels opened fire. Out of the 45 rounds, Ponzie, Russell and the other man were struck as seven people stood outside of the parish in close proximity to the shooting.

News 5 Staff St. Malachi Parish

O'Malley says no bystanders were shot, but parked vehicles outside of the parish were struck. The Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene and transported the three men who were hit to the hospital.

The four men have been indicted on the following counts:

On August 9, 2024, Richo Samuels Jr. was indicted on the following charges:



Two counts of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Three counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Robbery

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

Four counts of Criminal Damaging

Rahmean Ponzie and Randall Russell were indicted on the following charges:



Two counts of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Three counts of Felonious Assault

Four counts of Criminal Damaging

Jermaine George was indicted on the following charges:



One count of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Robbery

The four will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.