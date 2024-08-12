Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four men indicted in shooting outside St. Malachi Parish in Cleveland

Screenshot 2024-08-12 155617.png
News 5 Staff
Shooting outside of St. Malachi Parish
Screenshot 2024-08-12 155617.png
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Four men have been indicted for their involvement in a shooting that took place outside of St. Malachi Parish, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley.

“These idiots engaged in a gun battle outside of St. Malachi Parish, firing over 45 shots,” said O’Malley. “Numerous bystanders were put in grave danger by their outrageous conduct.”

Three people were shot outside St. Malachi Parish on Washington Avenue in Cleveland July 29.

'We were attacked.' Three shot outside Ohio City church

RELATED: 'We were attacked.' 3 shot outside Ohio City church

According to the prosecutor, Richo Samuels and Jermaine George attempted to rob Rahmean Ponzie, Randall Russell and a 49-year-old man outside of an apartment complex near St. Malachi Parish.

Later that same day, Ponzie, Russell and the 49-year-old man spotted Samuels and George standing right in front of the church, according to the prosecutor's office.

Authorities say Ponzie and Russell opened fire on Samuels and George after exiting their vehicle. As Ponzie, Russell and the additional man attempted to drive away, Samuels opened fire. Out of the 45 rounds, Ponzie, Russell and the other man were struck as seven people stood outside of the parish in close proximity to the shooting.

download (1).jpg
St. Malachi Parish

O'Malley says no bystanders were shot, but parked vehicles outside of the parish were struck. The Cleveland Division of Police responded to the scene and transported the three men who were hit to the hospital.

The four men have been indicted on the following counts:

On August 9, 2024, Richo Samuels Jr. was indicted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
  • Three counts of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Robbery
  • One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
  • Four counts of Criminal Damaging 

Rahmean Ponzie and Randall Russell were indicted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Discharge of Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises
  • Three counts of Felonious Assault
  • Four counts of Criminal Damaging 

Jermaine George was indicted on the following charges:

  • One count of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Robbery

The four will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for all your Browns news and game schedules!