North Royalton members of Fraternal Order of Police vote 'no confidence' on police chief

The Fraternal Order of Police representing North Royalton announced Sunday that its membership had overwhelmingly approved a formal vote of no confidence in Police Chief Keith Tarase.

The police union said this comes after months of concerns about the chief's leadership decisions.

Members called his decisions dangerous and alleged that they have compromised officer safety, diminished public safety services and fostered a hostile work environment.

"This overwhelming vote reflects the complete loss of confidence our membership has in Chief Tarase's ability to effectively lead our department and protect our community," said Dennie Soltis, President of FOP Lodge #15.

Soltis said they have tried to address the issues directly, "including a formal meeting with the Mayor attended by virtually every department officer, our legitimate concerns have been repeatedly dismissed without any meaningful response or corrective action."

The FOP is now calling on city leadership to take immediate action to address the concerns.

News 5 has reached out to the Mayor of North Royalton for a statement but has not heard back from them yet. We will keep you updated.