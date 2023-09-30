Free health screenings, resources provided at inaugural Multicultural Women's Health Fair in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Women's health is top of mind in downtown Cleveland as the first-ever Multicultural Women’s Health Fair & Empowerment Expo launches Saturday morning.

Hosted by MetroHealth and the Vernon Family, the event targets women of all backgrounds and ages, aiming to help them advocate for their health and well-being while providing resources to those who attend.

Beginning at 11 a.m., women who attend can receive free health screenings that include general physical exams, blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes tests, sickle cell testing, STI testing, pregnancy testing, flu vaccinations and a number of other screenings.

Screenings will be available until 4 p.m.

Throughout the event, speakers will take the stage to share stories, advice and education with those in attendance. Among those speaking is U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown; Nicole Ward, Co-Founder of Make Them Know Your Name Foundation and mother of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward; Meera Kondapaneni, MD, Director of Heart and Vascular Center, MetroHealth; Browns co-owner and CEO of Haslam Sports Group Dee Haslam; and author and mentor Dr. Victory Vernon.

News 5's own Danita Harris will be there to emcee the event.

Documentaries and health talks will run throughout the day as well, with panel discussions on several topics.

Guests will be able to participate in a number of activities, including hands-on CPR and AED demonstrations, meditation sessions and mural creations. Vendors will be on-site, and live music and entertainment will run throughout the day. Food vendors will also be available at the event.

In addition to the health fair, a job fair with multiple organizations and companies in the health care field is scheduled congruent to the expo. The job fair runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inaugural Multicultural Women’s Health Fair & Empowerment Expo takes place at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

To learn more, click here.