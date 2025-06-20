Watch Now
Freighter freed after being stuck at mouth of Cuyahoga River in East Bank of the Flats

Emergency officials were able to move a freighter that was stuck at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River in the East Bank of the Flats.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Emergency officials were able to move a freighter that was stuck at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River in the East Bank of the Flats.

The initial incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured the freighter, which crashed just over the boardwalk right near the back patios of popular bars, "I Hate Cowboys", Welcome to the Farm and Forward.

It was stuck 25 feet away from the building and blocking the mouth of the river.

The freighter is called the "MV Sunnanvik," which is a cement carrier with a dead weight of more than 8,600 metric tons.

It is co-owned by CSL and SMT, which is part of the Eureka Shipping Joint Venture.

This is the first cargo ship equipped with sails to navigate on the Great Lakes.

No injuries have been reported.

Waterway traffic was obstructed, and no one was able to pass through this portion of the river.

