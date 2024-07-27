Friday night fire tears through Big 3 Racing in Hinckley

What appears to have been an accidental fire ripped through an auto parts store in Hinckley on Friday night, prompting a response from multiple fire departments.

According to authorities, crews went to Big 3 Racing, located in the 1600 block of West 130th, around 8:30 p.m. Hinckley fire officials called for mutual aid, and nine additional fire departments responded.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental, but further details weren't provided.

Following the fire, the business posted on Facebook that the shop would be closed until further notice.

"Please be respectful and patient as we sort through everything in the upcoming days. We will reach out to all of our current customers this coming week to discuss everything after speaking to our insurance company," Big 3 Racing said. "Thank you to all the 1st responders that answered the call. The building is secured and we appreciate everyone respecting our and our customers' privacy. We want to thank everyone that has reached out to us at this very difficult time."