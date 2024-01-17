Fugitive arrested for 2016 Fairport Harbor boating crash that left man dead

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man authorities sought for a boating crash that led to the death of a 55-year-old man in 2016.

The suspect, Alen Gorishti, is charged with seaman's manslaughter and making false statements in federal court, according to authorities.

The crash happened about two miles out on Lake Erie near Fairport Harbor on Nov. 6, 2016, when authorities say that the boat Gorishti was operating collided with a boat that Roger R. Burton, 55, and another man were on. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the second man, but Burton was declared missing. Burton's body was found on Jan. 14, 2017. Authorities identified him using dental records.

Authorities named Gorishti a suspect, charged him on Nov. 21, 2021, and discovered he had been living in Canada. Gorishti was arrested when his return flight from Columbia stopped in Miami, where he's currently being held in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

“Outstanding cooperation between the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement in Canada and Columbia resulted in the long-awaited arrest of this suspect. Law enforcement hopes this arrest brings some justice to the victim’s family," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

RELATED: Body found near Lake Erie identified as missing boater