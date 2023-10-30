Watch Now
Fugitive of the Week: Man accused of killing brothers outside Bedford restaurant

Bedford Heights Police Department
Posted at 10:15 AM, Oct 30, 2023
2023-10-30

The US Marshals are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of killing two brothers outside of a Bedford restaurant.

Shawntell Ellis, 29, is accused of shooting Joshua and Dominic Cunnigham outside of A Touch of Italy restaurant on Oct. 7.

Ellis is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has been named this week's Fugitive of the Week by US Marshals.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Marshals at 1-866-492-6833.

Vigil remembers brothers shot outside Bedford Heights restaurant
