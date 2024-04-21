Funeral route for Parma Police Officer Kandice Straub announced

The Parma Police Department is mourning one of its own.

On Thursday, Parma Police said Officer Kandice Straub died suddenly. According to the department, Straub joined Parma Police in December 2019 and became the first woman to join the SWAT team.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m., a police funeral escort will leave Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Road, Parma, and head north on Pearl Road to Mary Queen of Peace Church, 4419 Pearl Road, Cleveland.

Following mass at the church, the funeral escort will head south on Pearl Road and west on Brookpark Road to Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road, where Straub will be buried.

“We are deeply saddened by Officer Straub’s sudden passing. She always lit up a room with her smile as well as her beautiful soul. Her courageous spirit was infectious to those she worked with. She was well respected by all who came into contact with her. She will be truly missed by our department and all those that knew her,” the department said in a Facebook post.