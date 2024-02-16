Furry reading buddy helps build confidence for Cleveland students

CLEVELAND — Literacy is an important cause to us here at News 5. Since 2016, the News 5 staff, viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund have raised more than $130,000 to purchase books for area students.

We also work to follow through on our commitment to this cause in our reporting by highlighting the creative ways educators are helping kids learn to read and instilling a life-long love of reading.

Some Cleveland schools have a fun and furry way to help their students get excited about reading and becoming stronger readers.

Once a week at Denison School in Cleveland, there’s a special visitor who gets lots of attention, and it’s easy to see why.

“Aw, licks are dog’s kisses,” giggled a little girl as she greeted an adorable black and white pup in the library.

Miss Mabel is a certified therapy dog. The nine-year-old Springer Spaniel acts as a reading buddy for children in grades Kindergarten through third.

“Mabel is nice, and I like that she doesn’t judge how you read,” said Natalie Martinez, 9, Denison third grader.

“And she’s so soft,” said Natalie.

Natalie says everyone is always excited to read with Mabel. The students say they feel calm when reading to the dog.

“When I read to her, she stays and lets me read to her calmly,” said Natalie.

Reading aloud to animals can boost a child’s literacy skills by building on the foundations they’re learning in the classroom.

Plus, it’s fun, said third-grader Wilfredo Lanzo.

“She loves belly rubs,” he laughed.

Wilfredo also said it’s helped his reading even when he’s not physically with Mabel.

“Because when I read, it makes me feel like Mabel’s there for me even when I’m in the classroom,” he said.

Anne Marie Brown, the library media specialist, came up with the idea.

And it’s not just Mabel. There are other reading buddies too.

“I promise to take care of my reading buddy and read to it every day,” the kids said all pledged, with their hands up.

The kids also pick a little stuffed animal to adopt and promise to read to them every night for at least 20 minutes.

“They build their fluency skills,” said Brown. “They have high self-esteem, high confidence, and it’s just a relaxed environment.”

She said the kids are also using the reading skills and decoding skills that the teachers have taught them.

“And then they read more,” she said. “And, when you read more, it improves your reading, and then the test scores go up too!”

All of the reading buddies are donated by Brown’s community in Avon, as well as her friends and school staff members. She collects them year-round.

“It’s just a great physical representation to look at and say, ‘I have to read tonight!’”

The books the students are given are also donated through the Cleveland nonprofit, Kids’ Book Bank.

The kids say while sometimes it can be hard, they like practicing their reading to their buddies. They even bring them to school with them every day to use during assignments in class, as well.

In the meantime, Mabel and her owner, Dianne Stiver-Lang, have volunteered there for two years.

“She’s here to make people happy,” Stiver-Lang said with a smile.

She said she’s seen growth and improvements in the kids and their reading and in their understanding and comfort around animals through their friendship with Mabel.

“The kids love it and I really enjoy it too,” said Stiver-Lang.

They say dogs are man’s best friend, but between the pets and page turns, it’s clear: they’re also a best buddy to these eager readers.

“It’s getting you prepared to read to the higher grades,” said Messiah Farr, a second grader.

“Keep reading because that can help you in your life,” smiled Angela Carrasco, a second grader.

The reading buddies programs are also run at Daniel E. Morgan and Benjamin Franklin Schools, where Ms. Brown also works as a library media specialist.