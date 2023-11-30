Future astronaut gets a boost from free tutoring program

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It might just be the best-kept secret on the east side, but school officials are ready to scream it from the rooftops.

Any child in Lake and Geauga counties has access to free after-school tutoring in math and reading. News 5 anchor Katie Ussin went to Painesville to see what the program has to offer. During her visit, she got to meet one very promising young student who’s already seeing incredible results. Fourth-grader Luciano Palazzo told Katie he wants to be an astronaut when he grows up.

“I love learning about the galaxy because it looks really beautiful. Like, if you go up to the moon and you look out you can see, like, the Milky Way and stuff. And I want to see that,” he said.

Luciano is already working to master the skills he’ll need to make it to space someday. That’s thanks in part to a free tutoring program offered by the Education Service Center of the Western Reserve, which consolidated Lake and Geauga Counties in 2020 to provide support and services to schools across both counties. ESCWR Superintendent Jennifer Felker told Katie they’re trying to spread the word that this incredible resource is available.

“We’re here. We want more enrollment, we’re willing to add additional staff if need be, but we really want this to be communicated that this is available to families,” she said. Luciano’s tutor Brittany Lubbe said she’s seen how the program can give kids a boost.

“You do see the growth in the kids and their confidence level as they go on,” she said. “You really see it in a kid like Luciano where he’s like, I think I have it and I just need that extra little bit of confidence.” Luciano knows he’s getting better. He’s encouraging more kids to get involved.

“If you’re not that good at math and you need some help, just come here and they’ll help you,” he said. He’s struggled with his math skills in the past, but just a couple weeks after starting the tutoring program, he saw improvements in his test scores. His mom Kara Fox is also pleased with the results inside and outside the classroom.

“He’s determined, he likes coming here, he doesn’t complain,” Fox told Katie. “I say, ‘it’s time for tutoring’ he says ‘OK,” he grabs his stuff, and you know, hops in the car.”

The tutoring became available for free thanks to pandemic relief funding from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. But this school year is the last year that money will fund this program. Felker said they’re looking at all their options to make sure this resource remains free to everyone.

“Especially when we know rates for private tutoring are, on average, probably, a $50-per-hour rate,” she said. “We have to continue to do tutoring for these families, and free of charge.”

Luciano likes the program so much that he even thanks his parents for signing him up. He’s sharing the love with all the staff and volunteers who show up to help these kids lock down their math and reading skills.

“I hope you come here every day and tell all the teachers, tutors, well not every day, but once in a while: Thank you!" he said.