Watch
NewsLocal News

GALLERY: Stark County school librarian makes book fair magical every year

Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from this year's previous years' book fairs.

2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
2021 Librarian pics
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Photo by: Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson
Librarian Book Fair Pic
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Photo by: Melody Woodson

GALLERY: Stark County school librarian makes book fair magical every year

close-gallery
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • 2021 Librarian pics
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic
  • Librarian Book Fair Pic

Share

This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
This year, Genoa Elementary School librarian Melody Woodson chose an Egyptian theme for her school's annual book fair. Every year, Woodson goes all out with themed decorations for the school's library.Bob Jones / Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Melody Woodson, the librarian at Genoa Elementary School in Stark County, goes all out every year for the annual book fair, decorating the library with a new theme. Here are some photos from previous years' book fairs.Melody Woodson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next