Garbage can fire near Tower City Station inside Terminal Tower shuts down Green and Blue lines

A suspect has been arrested
Amanda Smith-Teutsch
tower-city-station-fire
Posted at 8:21 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 09:29:46-05

CLEVELAND — A garbage can fire inside Terminal Tower near the Tower City station has shut down the Blue and Green lines between Tower City and the East 55th Street Station. RTA says 67R buses will replace the rail service.

RTA also said Red Line trains will express the Tower City Station for the time being, with eastbound passengers destined for Tower City transferring to a shuttle bus at West 25th Street Station.

The fire activated the building’s sprinkler system, with RTA police as well as Cleveland police and fire personnel responding.

According to Lt. Mike Norman of Cleveland Fire, the fire was contained to a garbage can and the "surrounding structural area." Responding units found the area filled with smoke. No fire alarm was activated.

"The Fire Marshal has been notified and will follow up on the issue with the fire alarm system," said Norman.

The fire damage is estimated at $2,000.

No injuries were reported.

RTA Police have a suspect in custody.

