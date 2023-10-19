Garden stores report growing sales, interest in at-home marijuana plants ahead of Issue 2 vote

CLEVELAND — Less than three weeks away from the November election, some in Northeast Ohio say the measures on the ballot have been a boon for business.

Issue 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Under the measure, Ohioans over age 21 would be allowed to grow up to 6 marijuana plants in their homes. Up to 12 plants would be permitted in households with two or more adults over 21.

“Ever since it was talked about going on the ballot when they received signatures, business increased. Then, once it went on the ballot, we saw another increase,” said Victoria Jones, the owner of the Grow Wizard.

The hydroponic and indoor gardening supply store on Denison Ave has been selling products and offering advice for 20 years. Jones said though the fate of Issue 2 is still undetermined, many customers have been curious about the steps they could take if voters approved the measure.

“You get people that come in, have their questions - ‘Do you have everything I need?’ - gathering information,” she said. “Then you’ve got the go-doers: ‘I’m going to buy everything I need, and I’m going to sit, and I’m going to wait.’”

Lisa Dewiel was eager to switch from narcotics for chronic pain to medical cannabis when it was legalized in Ohio.

“There’s just so many benefits from it without the addiction from pills,” she said.

She swears by the benefits but said medical marijuana is expensive and not covered by medical insurance. She said she’s had to spend up to $3,400 a month at Ohio dispensaries and up to $1,400 monthly across state lines.

“Can we afford it? Not all the time, no,” Dewiel said. “And to be able to have that, you can grow your own medicine, would be so beneficial.”

Opponents of Issue 2 told News 5 that the measure’s provision allowing Ohioans to grow their own marijuana creates new concerns.

“Everybody’s going to grow it, even if they don’t use it, just to sell it because it’s the American way. Capitalism is a wonderful thing, isn’t it?” said Gary Wolske, the President of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), saying six plants for one individual would produce more than one person could feasibly consume.

He explained the FOP is largely opposed to recreational marijuana because of what the group says would be easier access for children to THC-laden products. Wolske also pointed to research in other states showing an increase in drivers involved in deadly crashes testing positive for marijuana after recreational use was legalized.

Proponents of Issue 2 say those studies don’t establish any causal link.

In addition to the plant limits, landlords could prohibit tenants from growing and smoking marijuana on their properties. Wolske said he worries about who would enforce the at-home growing rules and how they would do it.

“It’d be your community police department or your county sheriff’s department. I don’t see anything in the bill that establishes the ‘marijuana police,’” he said. “There’s another burden for law enforcement.

Dewiel believes much of the pushback against marijuana is rooted in stigma about the drug.

“When it comes to marijuana, it’s classified in a whole different situation of how people look at it,” she said.

Jones agreed but said perceptions appear to be shifting. She and those on the opposing side are both preparing for the implications if voters approve Issue 2.

“It’s ready to pass, it’s long overdue, and my business is just going to soar,” she said.