Garfield Heights business owner waiting for refund is told she was emailing an IRS imposter

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Caryn Werman reports she's been dealing with 18 months of frustration and delays in trying to obtain a federal tax return for her Garfield Heights business, A & A Heating and Cooling.

Werman told News 5 she's owed a refund of more than $10,000 from the IRS for tax overpayments in 2020 and 2021 and said she's spent dozens of hours trying to track down answers. Werman said the tax return would help her small business continue to maintain payroll for her employees.

“It's really put us in a bad predicament, we were really depending on this probably a few months ago," Werman said. “And I actually dug into my own personal pocket to keep things going because it’s a rather sizable refund.”

A & A Heating and Cooling Caryn Werman of Garfield Heights has been the owner of A & A Heating and Cooling since 2017.

Werman explained that she was promised a refund check nearly a dozen times via email for nearly a year, but said each time she was left with disappointment.

“It’s very frustrating that the government that he government is doing that, not only to myself but I’m sure to other people as well," Werman said. “Especially in today’s day and time with prices and everything that are high, we’re trying to keep things going and they’re holding a refund back that was due 18 months ago.”

Werman showed News 5 several emails that were supposedly being sent by an IRS agent. The emails stated; “I apologize for the inconvenience, I am diligently working on this," and “I know it’s been a long process, but we have been trying to help you."

News 5 contacted the IRS about this case and sent the federal agency copies of the Yahoo emails that were sent to Werman. An IRS spokesperson quickly confirmed the email communications were not from an IRS agent, and said the IRS would not be using a Yahoo email account.

The IRS told News 5 it will be working toward tracking down Werman's tax refund, but said federal law prohibits them from releasing details about the case.

Cleveland Better Business Bureau Director of Operation, Ericka Dilworth, told News 5 that con artists can pose as IRS personnel in an effort to illegally obtain money or personal information.

"The IRS will not call you unless you have initiated the call," Dilworth said. “The IRS generally communicates with you through the mail, so you’re going to get some type of letter correspondence.”

Dilworth said it's crucial businesses and consumers contact the IRS to verify any communications before giving out information.

“So if you think you’re communicating with the IRS via email, you really need to confirm that with the IRS," Dilworth said. “If you get an out-of-the-blue email, it’s likely not who you think it is and you need to be cautious.”

David Deger Ericka Dilworth, Cleveland BBB Director of Operations, issued a warning to business owners and consumers.

Dilworth recommended consumers and businesses dealing with tax return delays, who can't find answers through the IRS 1-800-829-1040 information line, should contact the independent Taxpayer Advocate Service at 1-877-777-4778.

Meanwhile, Werman can only wait and wonder when she will be issued her business tax refund, left stunned by the news that she was likely dealing with an IRS imposter.

"Oh my gosh that is amazing because it really sounded like she knew what she was doing," Werman said. “And I thank you so much that you’re helping me get on the right path because I didn’t know what to do.”

