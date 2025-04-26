Geauga County Maple Festival celebrates nearly a century of sweet tradition

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga County Maple Festival, the oldest maple festival in the United States, is in full swing this weekend, drawing thousands to Chardon Square to honor Northeast Ohio’s rich maple syrup heritage.

Established in 1926 by local merchant Art Carlson, the festival was conceived to promote Ohio maple syrup in competition with Vermont's.

Today, the festival continues to celebrate the region's maple syrup production with a variety of events and activities.

Attendees can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes drizzled with pure Geauga County maple syrup at the popular "Pancakes in the Park." Other highlights include traditional bathtub races, pancake-eating contests, parades, amusement rides, and a variety of fried foods.

A unique treat, the maple stir—hot syrup stirred until it becomes candy, is a favorite.

The festival also hosts the largest maple syrup contest in Ohio, where producers compete in various categories.

For many families, the festival is a cherished tradition. One attendee expressed their enthusiasm:

"Genuinely, I really enjoy it. It's one of my favorite things," Keelee Keadeal, the 2nd attendant, Maple Queen, said. "This year, thank God, I get to be part of the royal court and I just love being around our community. It's my favorite thing ever. We have such an amazing community, and I could never ask to be part of a better community."

The festival continues through Sunday, April 27. Pancake breakfasts begin at 8 a.m., with other events running from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free, and a complimentary shuttle service is available on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, including a schedule of all events, visit maplefestival.com.