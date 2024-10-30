Geauga County Sheriff Deputy injured, business heavily damaged in crash

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Munson Township family business is heavily damaged after an accident involving a truck and a Geauga County Sheriff’s cruiser.

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms a 29-year-old Sheriff Deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

The Country Farleys Store now has a large yellow tarp over the front, and debris is scattered everywhere.

Emergency responders shut down Mayfield Road at State Route 44 in Munson.

They were called here just before 9 p.m. Tuesday for the crash involving the two vehicles.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Sheriff’s Department cruiser, driven by a 29-year-old, was going southbound when it hit a Dodge Ram westbound.

Investigators say the deputy failed to yield—forcing both the cars off the road and into the building.

The owners of Country Farleys Store live upstairs and heard the loud crash.

They came downstairs to the front of their store, virtually ripped off.

They told our Overnight News Tracker no major injuries happened here, but cleanup will be tedious.

It comes as they prepare to celebrate 100 years of running this beloved family business.

They shared images and videos capturing the aftermath and extensive damage following the crash.

Country Farleys Store

The vehicles are mangled.

The white pickup truck crashed right into the front of the business.

A Geauga County Sheriff’s cruiser is pinned right against it.

Investigators confirm the other driver, a 45-year-old from Chardon, was not hurt.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol, drugs or speed were not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.