Getting to Grand River Valley isn't easy right now, and wineries are feeling it

GRAND RIVER VALLEY, Ohio — The summer season, typically the busiest time of year for businesses in Grand River Valley, has gotten off to a rocky start due to ongoing construction at the intersection of State Route 307 and State Route 534.

The project, which aims to transform the area into a roundabout to improve safety, has caused significant disruptions for local business owners who rely on seasonal traffic for their livelihoods.

The construction, set to continue until early July, has left many businesses in the area reeling. At Laurello Vineyards, wine is ready to be poured and food is prepared to be enjoyed, but the usual influx of visitors has noticeably dwindled.

“We’ve noticed a 25, 30, 40 percent drop in the number of people stopping by,” said Laurello Vineyards owner Larry Laurello.

The construction has made access to many local wineries more difficult, with businesses on the east side of the construction zone, like Laurello Vineyards, facing even greater challenges.

“When people come to our community without that intersection, they’ll probably get frustrated halfway through their trip and end up stopping short. All of us are going to feel that,” said Laurello.

If everything proceeds on schedule, the construction is expected to last 60 days.

However, for business owners like Jackie Spoor, owner of Bilicici’s Busy Mart, even a short delay could be devastating.

“It devastated our business. We’re down over 51% since they closed the intersection,” Spoor said.

Her family has owned the convenience store for 59 years, and the closure of a nearby covered bridge until the end of June has compounded their difficulties.

“We wait all winter long for our summer business to get us through the winter, and we’re losing half of that,” Spoor said.

Steve Robinson of Robinsons Apple Barn is also feeling the impact.

With strawberry season in full swing, his farm is usually bustling with activity.

Now, he is fully depending on farmers' markets to sustain his business.

“They totally shut me down. You can’t even get to me,” Robinson said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) acknowledges the inconvenience but emphasizes the necessity of the project. According to Justin Chesnic, spokesperson for ODOT District 4, the intersection has been one of the most dangerous in Ashtabula County.

“We’ve had 42 crashes here in a nine-year period. About 50% of those crashes have resulted in injury,” Chesnic said.

He added that while the short-term disruptions are significant, the long-term benefits will improve safety for everyone.

Currently, embankment work is complete, with drainage work set to finish in about a week and a half. The next phases include concrete work and curb installation.

Despite the current hardships, Robinson remains optimistic about the future.

“It actually should increase my business. Instead of going 55 miles an hour past me, now they’re going to be doing 10. Hopefully, they’ll go, ‘Oh, look at that place,’ and stop in,” Robinson said.

For the businesses in Harpersfield Township, timely completion of the construction is crucial. They urge visitors to be patient and follow detour routes to continue supporting local enterprises.

If the project remains on schedule, construction should be completed by July 4. Weather permitting, local businesses look forward to welcoming back their customers in full swing.

Have a question about roads, traffic, or travel? Email our traffic reporter Elizabeth VanMetre at elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com