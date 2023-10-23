Giant Eagle looks to fill more than 500 open positions

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Giant Eagle is hosting a hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, multiple locations will be hosting the hiring event.

They are hoping to fill 550 positions across Northeast Ohio, including experienced and apprentice bakers and cake decorators, experienced meat cutters, department leads, personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, prepared foods clerks, gourmet chefs, line cooks, baristas, warehouse selectors and more.

For more information on working at Giant Eagle, click here.