Go get your steps today, it's National Walking Day

CLEVELAND — High-intensity workouts and marathon runs aren't the only way to get fit.

Just ask Nick Beck.

He lives in Cleveland and says he stays fit by walking.

Beck's philosophy is straightforward: start with small steps, quite literally.

"And then hopefully from there it will lead on to longer walks, maybe even jogging or weight lifting," he said.

Beck isn't alone in advocating for the power of walking.

Dr. Justin Dunn, a cardiologist from Summa Health, underscores the significant benefits of this low-intensity activity.

"A walk doesn’t even have to be a fast or brisk walk. Just a kind of low-intensity activity. That can increase your lifespan and decrease your mortality by 17%," Dunn said.

Wednesday is National Walking Day and the American Heart Association encourages participation, urging people to make it enjoyable.

Whether it's a leisurely stroll with friends or a brisk walk around the block, the key is to get moving.

According to the American Heart Association, one in five Americans is sedentary for more than eight hours each day.

"Ideally, you'll get it all at once to get that heart rate up to a certain level. But piecing it throughout the day certainly has the benefit of not doing it at all," said Dunn.

Beck says that adopting a walking routine may lead to healthier habits that are hard to shake.

"You'll kind of regret not doing it for a while once you starting doing it for a while," he said.

So, as the saying goes, put one foot in front of the other. It might just be the first step towards a healthier, happier life.