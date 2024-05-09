'God's been good to me': World War II veteran honored for 100th birthday

On Tuesday, a World War II veteran was honored at the Lorain County Commissioners meeting. Gordon Greene celebrated turning 100 years old.

"I had bypass twice and I never thought I'd live through that without going to 100. God's been good to me," said Greene, a U.S. Army veteran who served overseas.

Greene accepted a proclamation for the occasion in front of an audience cheering him on at the commissioner's meeting.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers asked Greene if he enjoyed his birthday.

"I enjoy every day," said Greene.