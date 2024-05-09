Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'God's been good to me': World War II veteran honored for 100th birthday

'God's been good to me': World War II veteran honored for 100th birthday
GREENE.png
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 21:50:16-04

On Tuesday, a World War II veteran was honored at the Lorain County Commissioners meeting. Gordon Greene celebrated turning 100 years old.

"I had bypass twice and I never thought I'd live through that without going to 100. God's been good to me," said Greene, a U.S. Army veteran who served overseas.

Greene accepted a proclamation for the occasion in front of an audience cheering him on at the commissioner's meeting.

News 5 anchor Rob Powers asked Greene if he enjoyed his birthday.

"I enjoy every day," said Greene.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through