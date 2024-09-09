Gold Star Families honored in Lorain County

When a service member is killed in active-duty military service, a nation mourns, but it’s a family that feels immense pain.

“It’s a club that no one wants to be a part of,” said Kimberly Hazelgrove, who lost her husband in Iraq.

They’re called “Gold Star Families." And in Lorain County, they’re being honored.

Thanks to public and private funding, a Gold Star Families monument and memorial is being built in Elyria behind the old County Courthouse. It’s scheduled to be dedicated on Sept. 29.

“I’ll be very, very proud, ” Anthony Gallo said. His uncle was killed in World War II. Anthony was named for him.

Gold Star Families need support after their loved ones are gone, and this monument will be a tangible way to let them know their community cares.

Kathleen Thomas knows how important that is. Her brother, James Hunter, was killed in Afghanistan.

“When someone passes away, they’re killed in action, there’s plenty of people around, everyone’s supporting you,” Kathleen said. “Then after the funeral and everything’s said and done, you just go home, and it’s like, it’s a normal day… but every day you live with the loss of your loved one.”

This monument will also help educate others about the sacrifices made far away and at home.

“Sometimes people don’t understand what it means,” Kimberly said. “They’ll see a Gold Star, or they’ll see my Gold Star license plate, and they’re like, ‘What did you do to win that?’”

For more information and to support the memorial, click here or call the Lorain County Veterans Memorial Office at (440) 284-4685.