Good Knights of Lorain County open new facility in Elyria

The Good Knights of Lorain County, a group that provides free beds to children, seniors, and veterans, held a grand opening for its new facility in Elyria on Saturday.

Since 2018, News 5 has been covering the Good Knights, and back in December, we shared how the need grew so much that they needed to move.

"Our existing building is 3500 square feet, and this is a little over 8100 square feet,” said Roger Dorsey, executive director of the organization.

The Good Nights officially opened its new facility with a grand opening event filled with many volunteers.

"Once people see what we're doing, and they're able to go out and see the conditions that some of these kids are living in, before we give them a bed, and then we'll be able to give them a bed many for the first time ever— it's just amazing. And they buy into it." said Dorsey. "There's a lot of good people in the world and... a lot of them are in this room."

If you are interested in volunteering with the Good Knights of Lorain County or would like to make a donation, click here for more information on how you can help.