Goodyear relocating 175 jobs from Akron to Costa Rica early next year

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. confirmed Friday it will be relocating 175 jobs to a new location in Costa Rica, resulting in job losses in Akron.

The changes are expected to happen early next year.

A Goodyear spokesperson told the Akron Beacon Journal no union employees will be affected.

According to the ABJ, earlier this year, Goodyear trimmed 135 jobs across the United States and Latin America, as well as more than 500 jobs from a plant in Malaysia. Around 1,200 more jobs are expected to be cut later this summer and fall overseas.

Last year, Goodyear reduced its staff by around 5%, cutting about 500 jobs globally amid a companywide workforce reorganization.

